Namecoin (NMC) Achieves Market Cap of $9.01 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $9.01 million and approximately $58,264.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001818 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,638.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $480.27 or 0.01427746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.79 or 0.00650438 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00046650 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00174217 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000260 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

