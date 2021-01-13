Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $140.12

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $140.12 and last traded at $140.10, with a volume of 2620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $138.81.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

