National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EYE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get National Vision alerts:

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $4,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,550,020.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in National Vision in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in National Vision in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,298.82, a P/E/G ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.66 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.