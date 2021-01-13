Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Trading 9.7% Higher

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.37. 634,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 301,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

