Newscrypto Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $15.41 million and $392,606.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00027267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00112112 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00261084 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00063879 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000735 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,337.21 or 0.96666664 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,999,874 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

Newscrypto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

