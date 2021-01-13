Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN) Short Interest Up 1,024.1% in December

Nexien BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 1,024.1% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NXEN opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09. Nexien BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.45.

Nexien BioPharma, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the formulation, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals, and pre-clinical and clinical pathways to address a range of medical conditions and disorders. The company was formerly known as Intiva BioPharma Inc and changed its name to Nexien BioPharma, Inc in September 2018.

