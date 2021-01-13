Nexo Price Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Nexo has a market cap of $332.15 million and $7.48 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nexo has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00044677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.27 or 0.00397811 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00041627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,524.94 or 0.04264068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013499 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

