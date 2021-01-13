NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases Q3 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) updated its third quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.24-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $140-142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.36 million.NextGen Healthcare also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.92-0.98 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised NextGen Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.95, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $20.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.04 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

