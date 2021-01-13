NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at CIBC

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$23.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) stock opened at C$30.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of -14.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.27. NFI Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$9.12 and a 52 week high of C$33.94.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$884.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$678.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.35%.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 137,700 shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.54 per share, with a total value of C$3,379,158.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,017,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,133,376.40.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

