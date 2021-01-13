Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.31

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.31 and last traded at $33.95, with a volume of 96300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.12.

A number of research firms recently commented on NJDCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 105.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Nidec had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Nidec Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sales of small precision, automotive, commercial and industrial motors, motors for machinery, electronic and optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, Nidec Motors and Actuators, and Others.

