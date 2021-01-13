NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,111 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,875 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 4.2% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $31,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 69.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 10.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $1,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.85.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $143.70. 62,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,792,360. The firm has a market cap of $225.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.60.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

