NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 145.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,261 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE opened at $145.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.60. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.85.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.