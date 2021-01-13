Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91) Sets New 52-Week High at $249.80

Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 249.80 ($3.26) and last traded at GBX 236.60 ($3.09), with a volume of 14436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238.60 ($3.12).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ninety One Group (N91.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 227.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 217.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ninety One Group (N91.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.01%.

Ninety One Group (N91.L) Company Profile (LON:N91)

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, private banks, and intermediaries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

