Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Up 3,900.0% in December

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 3,900.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NICH opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Nitches has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09.
About Nitches
