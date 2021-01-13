Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s stock price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.84 and last traded at $58.00. Approximately 201,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 195,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.89.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nkarta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Nkarta during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter worth about $184,000. 15.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)
Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
