Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s stock price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.84 and last traded at $58.00. Approximately 201,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 195,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.89.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nkarta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Nkarta alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.47.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Nkarta during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter worth about $184,000. 15.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.