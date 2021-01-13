NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Short Interest Update

NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the December 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NMHLY remained flat at $$0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday. 197,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,674. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27. NMC Health has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $21.09.

NMC Health Company Profile

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Distribution & Services. It owns and manages approximately 200 healthcare facilities, including hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility clinics, and home health services providers.

