Nomura Instinet Upgrades General Motors (NYSE:GM) to Buy

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was upgraded by stock analysts at Nomura Instinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00. Nomura Instinet’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of GM stock opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $48.95.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 40,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $1,734,286.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,994.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,838,275 shares of company stock worth $79,022,493. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

