noob.finance ($NOOB) Price Hits $1.09 on Major Exchanges

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. noob.finance has a market capitalization of $23,788.10 and $37.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One noob.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00003202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, noob.finance has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00024596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00112171 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00264271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00062969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00062662 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000645 BTC.

About noob.finance

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,876 tokens. The official website for noob.finance is noob.finance

noob.finance Token Trading

noob.finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade noob.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy noob.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

