Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

NSC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $220.77.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $256.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.24. The stock has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $257.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,244 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

