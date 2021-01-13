North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.59% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

NOA opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $313.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.45. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $12.19.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $70.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.84 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. Equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in North American Construction Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 372,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 24,395 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

