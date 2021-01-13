North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the December 15th total of 8,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) by 124.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,595 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of North European Oil Royalty Trust worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

North European Oil Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.39. 50,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,694. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.33.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,355.06% and a net margin of 81.10%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.