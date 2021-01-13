North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 6,735 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 110.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth about $647,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Unilever by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average of $59.71. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

