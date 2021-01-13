North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,278 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,860,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.9% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 26.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 52,856 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.82.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $148.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $421.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

