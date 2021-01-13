North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 54,025 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 251.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,475 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,025 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.06% of First Hawaiian worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 9.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 19,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vanessa L. Washington purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $39,215.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FHB shares. BidaskClub upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.33.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.88 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

