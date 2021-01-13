North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,344,000 after acquiring an additional 55,799 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.0% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $504,848,000 after purchasing an additional 136,440 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 9.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $366,299,000 after purchasing an additional 146,039 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,150 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,460,000 after purchasing an additional 530,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

Shares of SYK opened at $239.21 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $247.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

