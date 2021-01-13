Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $97.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Northern Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.17.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS stock opened at $99.35 on Tuesday. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $109.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.76.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $107,019.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional raised its position in Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Northern Trust by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.