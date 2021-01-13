Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Downgraded by CIBC

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) was downgraded by CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Northland Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NPIFF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,006. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.70.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.