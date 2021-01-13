Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,949,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,876,930,000 after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,649,000 after purchasing an additional 38,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $251,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 52.3% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 674,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 231,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 144.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,585 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC stock opened at $297.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.65. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.33.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

