NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives $22.95 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.95.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. BidaskClub lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 107,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.88.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,787,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,627,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,432 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,124,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919,787 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,840,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,061,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,059 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.