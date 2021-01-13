Norway Savings Bank Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 55,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,759,000.

IJH traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,344. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.48. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $244.44.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

