Norway Savings Bank Increases Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 744,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 66,277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDN remained flat at $$25.53 during trading on Wednesday. 413,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,702. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

