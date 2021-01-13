Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Norwood Financial has decreased its dividend payment by 15.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NWFL stock opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $232.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93. Norwood Financial has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $38.72.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter.

In other Norwood Financial news, Director Alexandra K. Nolan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.77 per share, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $91,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,255 shares of company stock worth $140,587. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NWFL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Norwood Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Norwood Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

