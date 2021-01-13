Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading 6.6% Higher

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s share price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $124.79 and last traded at $124.14. Approximately 2,892,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,381,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.48.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.04.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.56 million. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,949,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 163.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

