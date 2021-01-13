Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 136.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $456,000. 5.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $69.33 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $73.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

