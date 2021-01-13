Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NUS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.57.

NUS opened at $55.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $59.23.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $381,710.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $286,038.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 80,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,437 shares of company stock worth $2,563,768 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after buying an additional 345,187 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $10,269,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,339,000 after acquiring an additional 215,271 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 185.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 130,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

