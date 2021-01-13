NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $362.47 Million

Brokerages expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to announce $362.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $365.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $359.49 million. NuStar Energy reported sales of $399.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NuStar Energy.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $362.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

NYSE NS traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 468,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,159. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,141.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in NuStar Energy by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NuStar Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in NuStar Energy by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. 48.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuStar Energy (NS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.