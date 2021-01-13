NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,141.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 63.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 46.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. 48.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NS traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.88. 468,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.60.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $362.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.81 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

