Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,266 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises about 4.8% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $13,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,822,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,895,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Nutrien by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,508,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,032 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Nutrien by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,325,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,213 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Nutrien by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,969,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.41. 81,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,560. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $54.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.66.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.346 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.95%.

NTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 140166 downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.12.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

