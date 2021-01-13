Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0767 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
JQC stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06.
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
