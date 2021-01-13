Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0767 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

JQC stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

