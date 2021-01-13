Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0855 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE:JGH opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $16.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.