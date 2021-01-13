Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NMT stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $14.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
