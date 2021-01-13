Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NMT stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $14.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

