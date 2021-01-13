Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $15.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.07.

Get Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.