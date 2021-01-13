Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $15.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.07.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
