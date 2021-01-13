Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NAN opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

