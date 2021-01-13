Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $15.89.
About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.