Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
NYSE NBB opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $23.99.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
See Also: What is a Derivative?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.