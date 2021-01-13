Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE NBB opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

