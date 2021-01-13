Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NUVCF shares. Raymond James started coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial started coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of NUVCF traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871. Nuvei has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $63.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.58.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a cloud-based platform for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company offers its products through direct sales, independent sales agents, e-commerce resellers, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, payment facilitators, and online marketplaces.

