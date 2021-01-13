NuWave Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4,010.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 34.3% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,120,000 after acquiring an additional 352,374 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $2,571,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after acquiring an additional 527,368 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 136.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU opened at $82.29 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of -132.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.33.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.