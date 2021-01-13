NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 420 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,435,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,861,513,000 after purchasing an additional 163,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,789,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,959,000 after purchasing an additional 36,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,060,000 after purchasing an additional 610,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 268.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,942 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,385,000 after purchasing an additional 46,320 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.47.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,624.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total transaction of $78,387.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,563 shares of company stock worth $15,078,957 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $265.47 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $267.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.99 and its 200 day moving average is $234.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.