NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,020 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 3.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $5.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $539.39. 7,181,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,800,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $527.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total transaction of $19,403,073.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,850 shares of company stock valued at $31,276,935. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.84.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

