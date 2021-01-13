OAX (OAX) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.03 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a total market cap of $8.03 million and $238,724.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OAX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00041340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00045200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.20 or 0.00379654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.00 or 0.04250881 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00013888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,071,494 tokens. The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.